AAP govt discriminating against MCD-run schools, alleges Manoj Tiwari

BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that while the Kejriwal government set aside over 23 per cent of the funds allocated to education for 1,033 state-run schools, it gave only 1.4 per cent to 743 NDMC-run schools.

The BJP’s Delhi unit Wednesday accused the AAP government of discriminating against NDMC-run schools, alleging that it allocated only a miniscule part of the budget to them. Addressing a press conference here, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that while the Kejriwal government set aside over 23 per cent of the funds allocated to education for 1,033 state-run schools, it gave only 1.4 per cent to 743 NDMC-run schools.

He also claimed that although the AAP government had earmarked Rs 4,696 crore for education in the 2018-19 budget, it could utilise only Rs 1,803 crore. “Still, the remaining money wasn’t given to corporation-run schools. The reason is that the BJP rules the civic bodies,” Tiwari claimed. There was no reaction available from the Aam Aadmi Party immediately.

