AAP government’s move to allot shelter home to party MLA to run office hits Delhi High Court hurdle

The Delhi High Court on Monday restrained the city government from allotting a night shelter to AAP MLA Asim Ahmad Khan to run his office. According to a report in The Indian Express, the government had allegedly allotted a night shelter to Khan but when the same was brought to the court’s notice, it ordered status quo till the next date of hearing.

In its order, the High Court bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to clear their stand on the matter. The court will take up the matter again for hearing on November 1, the daily reported.

Khan is a lawmaker from Matia Mahal constituency. He was allotted space by the DUSIB near the Turkman gate on Asaf Ali Road by way of a letter dated September 17.

When social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia learned about the development, he moved the High Court challenging the same. In his petition, Sunil sought quashing of the DUSIB order. He argued that the order was passed without making alternative arrangements for its occupants. He said that a shelter is a home to many handicapped and homeless persons and displacing them would be wrong.

Khan was made the Environment Minister in February 2015 when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 67 of the 70 seats. He was sacked in October the same year by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after charges of corruption were levelled against him.