AAP government vs Delhi Lieutenant Governor: Mamata Banerjee says ‘constitutional crisis’ in Delhi, urges PM to intervene

Inside visuals from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence where four CM’s have arrived. (Image: ANI)

AAP government vs Delhi Lieutenant Governor: The tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal increased further on Saturday, with chief ministers of four states, West Bengal CM CM Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu stood by their Delhi counterpart. Briefing the media after meeting Kejriwal’s family members Mamata Banerjee, termed the ongoing fight in the national capital as “constitutional crisis”. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

“We will tell the PM to intervene in this matter and solve it. Had the President been here, we would have told him too. This is a democracy and that is how a democracy functions, ” the West Bengal CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

The four CM’s had sought an appointment with the L-G but later learnt that Baijal was not in his office. “We were told that the LG is not at home. Our demand is very simple: Sort out the issue, let the elected government work,” Naidu told reporters.

Banerjee was earlier denied permission to meet her Delhi counterpart by the L-G. Reacting to the development, Kejriwal immediately trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of “directing” the L-G to refuse the Trinamool Congress chief permission. He tweeted, “This is getting more and more bizarre…” He added, “I don’t think Hon’ble L-G can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance.”

Pointing out that the work in the national capital has been disrupted in the national capital for last four months, she further said as per the agency,”There are 2 Crore people in Delhi. The work has been disrupted for 4 months, there can be nothing more unfortunate than this. LG is the appointed leader, if not he then to whom will one to go to seek time & talk?”

Voicing is concern over the current situation in Delhi, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy also urged the prime minister to take necessary steps to solve the issue. “We came here to show our support to Delhi CM. We demand that the Prime Minister interferes with this issue & takes necessary steps to solve this problem.”

“Because of the attitude of the Central government, this happened. The centre is restricting the federal system which is a threat to the nation. Everyone is with him (Delhi CM). All the democratic people are with Delhi CM” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said as per ANI.

Earlier the four chief ministers requested for Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s permission to meet him so as to submit a representation on Delhi CM and his three ministerial colleagues’ sit-in at his office. They also wrote a joint letter to Baijal for the permission to meet him.

“All of us would like to make a representation to you with respect to the issues concerning the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Please grant us a meeting slot today as we are waiting. We request you to give us time around 09.00 PM today,” they said in the letter.

Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai are at at the LG office urging him to ask IAS officers to end what AAP called as their “strike.”