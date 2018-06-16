AAP government sit-in Day 5: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks PM Modi’s intervention to end IAS officers’ strike; top developments

Kejriwal has been on a sit-in protest at the L-G’s office with three of his ministers since Monday. (PTI)

AAP government sit-in Day 5: Amid the call for a special session of the Delhi Assembly by the AAP government to press its demand for full statehood to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday once again sought PM Narendra Modi’s intervention to end the “strike” by IAS officers. Kejriwal, who has been on a sit-in protest at the L-G’s office with three of his ministers since Monday, also announced a door-to-door campaign to press for their demand for statehood. He also asked the PM that would he be able to run his government if officers were absent for meetings. He took to Twitter and wrote, “How do we work like this? Can Modi ji try working like this even for a day? Can our critics kindly tell us how do we function like this?”

Here are top developments from AAP government sit-in:

• Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal continues his protest at the L-G’s office with three of his ministers.

• He announced a door-to-door campaign to press for their demand for statehood.

• Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain have been on an indefinite fast for the past three and four days, respectively.

• AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

• Singh claimed the Centre has agreed to take up the issue with the L-G.

• Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi. In his letter Delhi CM said that this is is the first strike by IAS officers in the history of India and PM Modi and the L-G can end this strike. “Since the L-G is not willing to do it, Delhi government and the people urge you with folded hands to end the strike so that work can resume,” Kejriwal wrote in letter.

• Kejriwal said that AAP workers would reach out to 10 lakh households to collect signatures “on this obstruction to Delhi government work, and on the issue of full statehood”.

Kejriwal on “AC-sofa dharna”

• Kejriwal addressed the issue of air pollution in Delhi.

• He alleged that the environment secretary hasn’t been attending meetings for four months.

• “If he doesn’t come, how should we work?” asked Kejriwal.

• IAS AGMUT officers countered Kejriwal’s claims, “Reports are totally baseless and wrong. All officers of Delhi government, including IAS officers, are working with utmost sincerity.”

While attacking the former CM of Delhi Sheila Dikshit, Kejriwal alleged that during her government’s tenure, people were fed up with inflated water and electricity bills, as well as the poor condition of government hospitals. “During your (Sheila) tenure, your party’s government was at the Centre for ten years and your L-G was also there. I challenge you to run Delhi under Modi’s rule for one year,” Kejriwal said in a Tweet.