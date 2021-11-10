AAP gets trolled on social media after Delhi Jal Board sprays water in Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam

AAP leader Raghav Chadha had earlier blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the toxic foam in the Yamuna.
Under fire from opposition and on social media over its failure to clean the Yamuna, the Delhi government on Wednesday jumped into action, taking several immediate measures to keep the banks of Yamuna clean for Chhath Puja. While it placed bamboo net barricades in the river to keep the toxic foam away, it also deployed boats and deputed some employees to sprinkle water on the Yamuna to dissipate the toxic foam. Opposition BJP has been criticising the AAP government after several photos and videos of people standing in knee-deep river water amid toxic foam and offering oblation to the Sun god went viral. The city government has set up 800 makeshift ghats across Delhi for devotees to perform the rituals.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha had earlier blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the toxic foam in the Yamuna. In January this year, the Delhi government had told the National Green Tribunal that the upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi would substantially reduce foaming in the Yamuna and the process will take three to five years, depending upon the availability of land and funds.
#WATCH | "We are sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam," says Ashok Kumar, Delhi Jal Board employee pic.twitter.com/4waL2VsM7T
— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021
However, the DJB’s move to sprinkle water on the river left netizens amused as they left several hilarious reactions.
Take a look:
BJP UP spokesperson quipped, “When You elect Jindal Quota IITian!”
When You elect Jindal Quota IITian!????
— Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) November 10, 2021
In Tamizhnadu we had a Thermocol scientist once.. i thought he is brilliant.. no this is guy is brilliant! beyond science da this.
— shyam sundar (@Shyamoffi) November 10, 2021
Delhi Jal Board to Yamuna Pollution: pic.twitter.com/9bkiekrggs
— Vikas Trivedi (@1vikastrivedi) November 10, 2021
Thank you @ArvindKejriwal ji.
Brilliant initiative. Very scientific. You have just solved a humanity threatening problem for earthlings.
Strong candidate for the next Nobel prize?
— Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) November 10, 2021
Governance of IITan
— Prateek som (@Prateeksom2) November 10, 2021
आदरणीय केजरीवाल को ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के चलते बढ़ते तापमान को कम करने के लिए सूर्य कर पानी का छिड़काव करवाना चाहिए
— प्रदीप यादव???????? (@thepradeep01) November 10, 2021
Delhi’s Solution to solving #AirPollution, Yamuna Toxicity and Stubble Burning ???? pic.twitter.com/6lKGY5WF6n
— Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 10, 2021
Aur kejriwal IITian hai???????? pic.twitter.com/INMrTWwQiD
— Priyamvada???????????? (@Priyamvada22S) November 10, 2021
— Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) November 10, 2021
Close enough ???? pic.twitter.com/SutC8m8tzl
— Abhi (@BackBencherr7) November 10, 2021
— Sgt Dharmendra Sinha Rtd. (@DharmenSinha) November 10, 2021
Nice. pic.twitter.com/VDN44CgEpM
— Viraj Thakkar (@virajthakkar285) November 10, 2021
Shat shat naman. Only an IITian turned politician can have such a splendid idea. Haters will say it's a scam. But we know water washes away impurities so yes Kejriwal is right. We should sprinkle water in all the rivers to clean them. ????????????
— Twinkle (@veda_padma) November 10, 2021
Jal board is headed by a loud mouth CA who used to shout at every panelist with self important ethical persona.????
— Ratan Sharda ???????? रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) November 10, 2021
This will only dissolve the foam back into water and remove from being awkwardly visible. It will reappear soon. Solutions lies in not letting the toxic substances discharged into river.
— ???????? BN Sharma, IG (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) November 10, 2021
According to experts, the primary reason behind the formation of foam in the Yamuna is high phosphate content in detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
