AAP gets trolled on social media after Delhi Jal Board sprays water in Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam

By: |
Updated: November 11, 2021 1:01 PM

AAP leader Raghav Chadha had earlier blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the toxic foam in the Yamuna.

The DJB's move to sprinkle water on the river left netizens amused as they left several hilarious reactions.

Under fire from opposition and on social media over its failure to clean the Yamuna, the Delhi government on Wednesday jumped into action, taking several immediate measures to keep the banks of Yamuna clean for Chhath Puja. While it placed bamboo net barricades in the river to keep the toxic foam away, it also deployed boats and deputed some employees to sprinkle water on the Yamuna to dissipate the toxic foam. Opposition BJP has been criticising the AAP government after several photos and videos of people standing in knee-deep river water amid toxic foam and offering oblation to the Sun god went viral. The city government has set up 800 makeshift ghats across Delhi for devotees to perform the rituals.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha had earlier blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the toxic foam in the Yamuna. In January this year, the Delhi government had told the National Green Tribunal that the upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi would substantially reduce foaming in the Yamuna and the process will take three to five years, depending upon the availability of land and funds.

However, the DJB’s move to sprinkle water on the river left netizens amused as they left several hilarious reactions.

Take a look:

BJP UP spokesperson quipped, “When You elect Jindal Quota IITian!”

According to experts, the primary reason behind the formation of foam in the Yamuna is high phosphate content in detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

