AAP keeps Punjab poll promise, announces 300 units of free power from July 1

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab today announced 300 units of free power for households with effect from July 1. The announcement comes on a day when the AAP government completed its one month in office.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday said his government will soon give “good news” to the people of the state, indicating it could announce free power supply to households.

The Aam Aadmi Party had made the promise in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls. While making the announcement last year, Kejriwal had, however, not clarified whether 300 units of free power will be given per month as Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.

A few days ago, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang had told the media here that the the Punjab government’s blueprint for giving 300 units of free electricity to people is almost ready and soon an announcement will be made.

As per data available with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, if the AAP’s promise of free electricity is implemented in Punjab in letter and spirit, then out of around 73.80 lakh domestic consumers in the state, nearly 62.25 lakh — whose consumption is less than or up to 300 units per month — will benefit.