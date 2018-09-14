AAP donor list row: Even after EC’s warning, party remains adamant over disclosure of details

Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Admi Party

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has categorically said that it won’t publish the donor list on the party website notwithstanding the Election Commission’s warning. The party even started seeking donations for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, according to a Hindustan Times report. AAP Minister Gopal Rai has asserted that it was the party’s responsibility to keep financial transactions transparent. However, the party was also keen to maintain the anonymity to safeguard the donors from facing harassment from opposition parties, claimed Rai.

Rai’s statement came days after the Election Commission (EC) had threatened to take action against the AAP over “prima facie failing” to follow the poll body’s transparency norms. The EC had also claimed that transactions through hawala operators were “wrongly disclosed as voluntary donations”. AAP was asked by the EC to respond to the notice “within 20 days”. The EC had said that if AAP fails to reply within the given period, it would decide on the cases on merit based on the information available with it and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

According to Rule 16 A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, the EC can either suspend or withdraw recognition of a recognised political party. The AAP falls into the category of a recognised state party in Delhi. As per the notice, the AAP had submitted the original contribution report for Financial Year 2014-15, which was received by it on September 30, 2015. The party later submitted a revised report on March 20, 2017. “The original report contains a list of 2,696 donors with the total donations amounting to Rs 37,45,44,618 and the revised contribution report shows the total amount as Rs 37,60,62,631 received from 8,264 donors,” it said.