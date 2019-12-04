AAP demands regularisation of colonies in ‘O’ Zone in Delhi

O zone is considered as flood-prone and there is an embargo on any construction in this zone by the DDA. (IE)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday sought regularisation of 60-70 residential colonies falling in the ‘O’ Zone on banks of River Yamuna in the national capital, saying residents are unable to undertake construction due to rules. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, the party’s MP Sanjay Singh demanded re-defining of the no-development land on the Yamuna riverbed here. He said previously 300 to 500 meters along the Yamuna banks was the no go zone for any time of construction. But now 3 km on either size has been declared ‘O’ Zone, resulting in a ban on “moving even a brick” in that area, he said, adding residents these colonies are not even able to carry out repairs in their houses.

This, he said, has impacted 60-70 residential colonies. O zone is considered as flood-prone and there is an embargo on any construction in this zone by the DDA. “Colonies in the ‘O’ Zone should be taken out of the embargo zone and regularised,” he said. Houses built on the Yamuna O-Zone are not part of the recent government’s plan to give ownership rights in unauthorised colonies. He wanted removal of ‘O’ Zone tag from residential areas around the Yamuna riverbed to ensure development of these areas.

‘O’ Zone is regarded as flood prone and hence there is an embargo on any construction in this zone by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Parts of several areas in East and North East Delhi like Okhla, Karawal Nagar, Yamuna Vihar come under the O-Zone of the Yamuna floodplains. Last month, the Union Cabinet approved grant of ownership rights to people living in 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies in Delhi a move that will benefit 40 lakh people mostly belonging to lower income groups.

Ajay Pratap Singh (BJP) raised the issue of rising pollution caused by cement factories in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, saying these units lack pollution control devices. Stating that pollution in Satna has risen to more than PM 200 (concentration of particulate matter) from 2.5 to 60 PM, he demanded construction of dispensary and hospitals to deal with victims of pollution, installation of pollution control devices in cement factories and resuming of practice of distributing jaggery to residents to tackle pollution.

While Rajmani Patel of the Congress sought implementation of the recommendation of the Bhagat Singh Koshyari Committee report on pension for workers, Vandana Chavan (NCP) raised the issue of climate change impacting glaciers and their impact on coastal towns in India. Raising the issue of recent security lapse at women’s hostel in Allahabad University, Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan said girls residing in the hostel have alleged that men and contract workers roam freely in hostel premises after regulation hours, creating an unsafe environment for them.

The hostel does not have a visiting hall, guest room and other basic amenities such as toilets, library and drinking water facility, she said. She said students who raised their voice have been issued show cause notices. Veer Singh of the BSP raised the issue of delay in construction of rail over bridges in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh causing traffic jams while Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U) sought declaration of December 3 as the National Research Day in memory of the country’s first President Rajendra Prasad.