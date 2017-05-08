AAP crisis: Now, Kapil Mishra alleges party used ‘alcohol, women’ for ticket allocation during Punjab assembly elections

Mishra also revealed a new email id – ‘letscleenaap@gmail.com’ – that he has launched and urged everyone who has any sort of evidence against corrupt AAP leaders to forward them to him. (Source: IE)

Sacked Delhi Water minister Kapil Mishra on Monday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using money, alcohol and women as bribes during the ticket allocation phase ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections that happened in February this year. While speaking to reporters earlier today, Sharma said, “Some people in Punjab have informed me about what happened during the election campaigning. Giving and taking of money was done, alcohol and women were arranged in farm houses.”

In a DD News video, Mishra also said, “Some people have called me from America to inform that relatives of Sanjay Singh used to do money dealings for tickets in America. Mishra also assured his supporters and other AAP leaders that he will never leave the party and will soon provide proof against 3-4 people who are involved in money laundering within the party.

Watch the video here:

Mishra also accused the party of being involved in money laundering during the Delhi Civic polls. Mishra said many party workers and supporters are providing him the evidence. He has assured that their names will not be made public. The sacked AAP leader also said that no matter if he has to take the issue to CBI, ACB or police, he would not spare the corrupt leaders of the party.

To change the prevailing situation in the party, Mishra also revealed a new email id – ‘letscleenaap@gmail.com’ – that he has launched and urged everyone who has any sort of evidence against corrupt AAP leaders to forward them to him. Mishra also slammed the Delhi Chief Minister and said the he is not the same Arvind Kejriwal ‘whom we had worshiped. Now Kejriwal cannot leave his CM chair as it has become his weakness’.

The AAP leader has claimed that he had seen Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Mishra also accused the Delhi CM and ‘his two men’ of repeatedly delaying the probe into the tanker scam, which took place during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as Delhi CM.