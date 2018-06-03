AAP-Congress to fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance? What is known so far

Over the last few days, AAP and Congress leaders have revealed both the parties have started approaching each other.

Will Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Congress enter an alliance or a seat-sharing agreement before Lok Sabha elections 2019? The question is being raised frequently in political circles of Delhi ever since the Opposition unity against Bharatiya Janata Party has started working for different parties in several states. In Delhi, BJP had won all seven seats in Lok Sabha elections 2014, and the division of votes between AAP and Congress was considered as the top reason for this. Over the last few days, AAP and Congress leaders have revealed both the parties have started approaching each other.

Speaking to The Indian Express, some sources in the Congress claimed AAP made at least three attempts to keep channels of communication open with its leadership in the last three months. The claims come after AAP leader Dilip Pandey said Congress wants its support in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. “Some senior Congress leaders are in touch with AAP and want our support in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab. They are asking us for one seat in Delhi,” sources told IE.

On the other hand, a senior AAP leader said party’s decision to release names of in-charges in only five Lok Sabha seats instead of all seven has led to the said speculation among workers. However, Congress’ Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken ruled out the possibility of forming any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “The Congress workers and leaders are not in favour of any alliance with AAP,” Maken said. He added that no party worker or leader wants any alliance with the AAP at a time when the graph of the Kejriwal government is “declining fast” and that of the Congress “going up”.

“All leaders and workers of the Congress in Delhi do not want any alliance with Kejriwal party due to two reasons. First, the popularity of Kejriwal is fast declining as his government is not working. The other reason is that the AAP is responsible for creating the monster of Modi,” Maken told reporters. Both Maken and Pandey had taken to Twitter to make claims and counterclaims about who approached whom.