AAP claims Manish Sisodia has recording of BJP’s ‘offer to be their CM candidate’

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s sweeping claims of BJP trying to seek his help for breaking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party on Monday said that it has audio recordings of BJP’s offer to back Sisodia’s allegations. The party said that it will soon release the audio tape to the public “when the time comes.”

“We have the audio recording of the BJP’s offer and will make it public to expose the saffron party when the time comes,” one of the party sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also Read: BJP calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise policy scam; Details here

On Monday, Sisodia claimed that he was offered to be made Delhi’s CM face, had he joined BJP. Sisodia said that “two uninvited guests” came with this proposal and they also citied examples of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari’s examples. Sisodia further alleged that he was told that all the CBI cases against him pertaining to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam will be closed.

Meanwhile, the BJP countered Sisodia by saying that these allegations were a ploy to divert attention from all the corruption charges that are levelled against him.

Even though AAP has stood by Sisodia’s claims, neither the AAP leader nor his party has taken any names yet. Sisodia made these claims two days after the CBI had conducted a 14-hour-long raid at his Delhi residence in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Earlier, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh chose not to answer directly at a press conference when he was asked on how Sisodia managed to record BJP’s “offer” even when his phone was seized during the raids.

Also Read: Delhi Congress leaders demand Manish Sisodia’s resignation

“Phone is the only medium? BJP leaders do not know what are the means they use to do such work? The BJP uses all sorts of tactics, tools and means such as phone, messengers, meetings for such work,” Singh said, while adding that everything will be revealed with time.

“They (BJP) have done it (approached Sisodia). They are making their moves. We are also making our moves. Wait, we will disclose everything when the time comes,” Singh further said.