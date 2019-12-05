‘Aap chaunk Jayenge’: Jaya Bachchan demolishes Yogi Adityanath’s law and order claims

Bachchan had recently said that the rapists should be lynched in public. Her statement did not go down well with many who alleged that she was propagating mob justice.

Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Thursday said what happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot was shameful, and the Members of Parliament were not allowed to even speak about it on the floor of the House. She was referring to an incident where a girl was allegedly raped and later shot dead in Chitrakoot. This comes just days after a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was first raped and later burnt to death, an incident that rocked the nation once again with many lamenting that nothing changed since the Delhi gangrape of 2012.

#WATCH Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party MP on crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh: Arrey Uttar Pradesh mein kahaan suraksha hai? Kisi ki suraksha nahi hai. Abhi aapko ghatnaye bataungi UP ki to aap chaunk jayenge. https://t.co/OBiWOrScaT — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Speaking to reporters, a visibly disturbed Bachchan said, “What is happening in the country? And when we use strong language (against rapists), we are told that – you should not have said this,” she said. The parliamentarian had recently said that the rapists should be lynched in public. Her statement did not go down well with many who alleged that she was propagating mob justice.

Today, Bachchan hinted that she made that statement in anger. When asked about the law and order situation of UP, she said: “Nobody is safe in the state and you will be surprised if I tell you the incidents of Uttar Pradesh.” The remark comes on a day a 23-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze in Unnao district of UP. The crime was allegedly committed by five persons, including one who she had accused of rape earlier this year.

The police claim that it has arrested accused and search for two others is underway. “Victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accused in that case has also been rounded up,” the police said. Taking cognisance of the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused. The law and order situation in the state appears to have deteriorated in the state with number of crimes cases coming to light.