AAP changed country’s politics to an extent, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party has changed the politics of the country to some extent and based it upon the work done by its government. “People used to tell me, ‘Kejriwal ji, elections are not won on the basis of a government’s work, election politics is different’. And we used to say that we have come to change this. The politics of the country has changed to an extent,” he said in a tweet.

The chief minister’s remarks came ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, which will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.