AAP cancels Sandeep Kumar’s primary membership over sex scandal

Aam Aadmi Party today cancelled the primary membership of Sandeep Kumar, three days after he lost his job as a Delhi cabinet minister over a sex scandal.

The strong step is taken by the AAP Chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP national convenor on Wednesday night sacked Sandeep Kumar as Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister over the alleged “sex video” involving Kumar. Later in a video message to workers, the chief minister accused Sandeep Kumar of betraying the “Aam Aadmi Party and its principles”.

Pointing out that Sandeep Kumar was the 3rd senior party leader to be sacked for wrongdoing, Kejriwal said, “We are sorry, we had this rotten fish. But I am proud we have not tolerated them.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar denied the allegations against him. The 36-year-old former minister said that the man seen in the video is not him and demanded an investigation in the matter. He went on to say that he is being targeted because he is a Dalit.

Sandeep Kumar is the third minister to be sacked by Kejriwal since his government took office in February last year.

Earlier, Jitender Tomar was asked to resign as Law Minister after he was accused of forging his college degree and Asim Ahmed Khan was also removed as Minister for Food and Environment following allegations of taking a bribe from a builder.