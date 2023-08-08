AAP cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets additional charge of Delhi Service and Vigilance Department, 14th portfolio under her charge

The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) announced a reshuffle in the cabinet on Tuesday with Atishi replacing Service and Vigilance Department minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on the post.

This development comes a day after the parliament cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introducing the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a proposal for a cabinet reshuffle as part of which Bhardwaj, who holds the significant health portfolio, has been relieved of the charge of the Services Department.

This will be the 14th department assigned to the AAP leader Atishi Marlena, including Finance and Service and Vigilante Department, making Atishi the Cabinet Minister with the most number of government departments under her charge.

Atishi, the only woman minister in the Delhi cabinet, currently holds departments including education, the public works department, finance, revenue, tourism and women and child development among others.

On the other hand, Bharadwaj is now in charge of water, urban development and industries among other Delhi government departments.