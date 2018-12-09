AAP, BJP lock horns over deletion of Bania votes

Representative Image

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday locked horns over alleged mass deletion of Bania votes in Delhi, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the traders community would not vote for ruling party at the Centre. With the AAP alleging deletion of four lakh Bania votes in Delhi, Union minister Vijay Goel tweeted, saying AAP was fooling them.

“The Banias in Delhi are angry that Arvind Kejriwal and his party considers them as fools. If the Vaishya community will believe this that the BJP is singling them out and getting their votes deleted, when reality is that two Vaishya leaders from Delhi are ministers in the Central government,” Goel tweeted. Replying to this, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP got deleted four lakh out of eight-lakh Bania votes in Delhi.

“The wrong policies of the BJP like notebandi and GST devastated business of traders. Banias are not voting for the BJP. So you will get their votes deleted. Will you win like this?” Kejriwal tweeted in reply to Goel. Many other AAP leaders including party MP Sanjay Singh and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also attacked Goel over his tweet.

“Sirji 2 prominent ministers out of 7 from AAP Cabinet are baniyas, speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha is a baniya. BJP’s 80% donation comes from baniyas yet only two out of 73 ministers in Modi govt are baniyas. What a joke?”, Singh tweeted.