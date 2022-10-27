AAP backs Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal for images of Hindu gods on currency

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders backed Kejriwal’s statement.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi said that she appeals to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to oppose the proposal by the Delhi CM.

“I want to say with folded hands in front of BJP, do not oppose this proposal. This is not only the proposal of Arvind Kejriwal, but of all 130 crore countrymen. You hate Kejriwal, but why hate Lakshmi ji and Ganesh ji? Why hate the prosperity of the country?,” Atishi said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in an appeal to PM Modi had said at a media briefing, “If there is an image of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this.”

Citing the example of Muslim majority-Indonesia that has image of Ganesha on its currency note, Kejriwal asked, “When Indonesia can, why can’t we? The images can be printed on fresh (currency) notes.” The CM said that the country was passing through a delicate situation as the rupee was plunging to record low against the US dollar.

He added that the image of Mahatma Gandhi could be on one side and the two deities on the other.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called it an “unsuccessful attempt” to hide his party’s “ugly anti-Hindu face” ahead of upcoming state elections. He added that if Kejriwal really meant what he said then he should expel former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP’s Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia from the party for “speaking against Hindu deities”.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the proposal to have the photos of Hindu deities on currency notes is important as it is “necessary to have blessings of God”.

He further said that just because Kejriwal had requested for this, the BJP is ” uncomfortable with the proposal”, adding that the

“BJP and the prime minister should make their stand clear on this matter.”