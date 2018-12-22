AAP asks Alka Lamba to quit over resolution demanding withdrawal of Bharat Ratna award to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 2:01 AM

Aam Aadmi Party has asked its Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba to resign over the resolution in Delhi Assembly that sought withdrawal of Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian award , conferred upon former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi

Alka Lamba (File photo)

“Party has asked for my resignation. I am ready to resign but Rajiv Gandhi has sacrificed a lot for country & I didn’t support the proposal in Assembly of taking back his Bharat Ratna. I’ve been asked to resign because I stood against the decision of the party,” Alka Lamba has been quoted as saying by ANI.

The ruling party in Delhi had today passed a resolution in Delhi Assembly demanding that the Bharat Ratna awarded to the former prime minister be withdrawn over the 1984 riots. The resolution moved by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was passed by a voice vote in the house.

In a tweet earlier today, Lamba clarified that she walked out of the Assembly as she was not in favour of the resolution

The resolution said that the AAP government in Delhi must inform in writing to the Home Ministry justice still continues to elude families of those who lost their lives in the 1984 riots,

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court awarded life term to Congress leader in the 1984 anti Sikh riots case. He has been convicted in connection with murders of five members of a family after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

