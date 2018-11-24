AAP alleges no cop on Signature bridge; police say about 2,000 challans issued for traffic violation

November 24, 2018

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued around 2,000 challans for violation of traffic rules on the Singature Bridge between November 6 and 20, police said Saturday, hours after an AAP MLA alleged that no police personnel has been deployed on the newly inaugurated bridge.

Signature bridge, AAP, Delhi Traffic Police, accidents at signature bridge, DTTDCTwelve traffic police personnel are deployed at the bridge and its approach road on the Khajuri side from 8 am to 8 pm, police said while asserting that they were making efforts to make Signature Bridge safer for commuters. (IE)

Twelve traffic police personnel are deployed at the bridge and its approach road on the Khajuri side from 8 am to 8 pm, police said while asserting that they were making efforts to make Signature Bridge safer for commuters. Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted, “Has @LtGovDelhi suspended DCP Traffic for failing to deploy traffic police at Signature bridge? After two young boys death due to over speeding on bike without wearing helmets, what was the due diligence on part of Police? NOTHING !!! (sic)”

He also tweeted in Hindi, “Is Signature Bridge not a part of Delhi? Has Pakistan or Burma government built it? Where were Delhi Traffic constable? After two deaths, the Delhi Police is sleeping. Delhi Police seeing the death of youngsters. Sometimes, there is menace of eunuchs and at other times, traffic violations (sic).” Three men were killed in two separate accidents on Signature Bridge on Friday and Saturday.

The bridge was inaugurated on November 4. The police said that it has written to Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) for implementing certain speed calming measures and precautionary signage. According to the police, 42 challans have been issued for dangerous driving, 85 for triple riding, 453 for riding without helmet and 263 for driving against flow of traffic between November 6 and November 20. During the same period, 359 challans have been issued for improper parking, four for entering no-Entry zone and 48 for over-speeding, it said.

