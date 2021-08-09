AAP alleges multi-crore scam in UP Jal Jeevan Mission; BJP minister refutes charges

In a press conference, Mahendra Singh said that the government has not floated any tender for the supply of pipes.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has been actively trying to corner the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh through its explosive claims, has now accused UP Minister for Jal Shakti, Dr Mahendra Singh, of corruption worth thousands of crore rupees in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a charge which has been refuted by the BJP minister.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that the Ministry of Jal Shakti in the Uttar Pradesh government gave contracts worth thousands of crore rupees to a allegedly tainted company Rashmi Metaliks while ignoring the empanelled companies like Tata, Electrosteel and Jindal.

Singh said that a chief engineer in the UP government, Alok Kumar Sinha wrote a letter giving sanction approval to Rashmi Metaliks for the supply of pipes to be used for implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. He alleged that there have been a scam of around Rs 30,000 crore and demanded a CBI probe.

The AAP leader has alleged that the company in question has already been blacklisted by many states including West Bengal.

“A huge scam of thousands of crores in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme of 1 lakh 20 thousand crores. Dr. Mahendra Singh, a close minister of Aditya Nath, gave the contract of pipe supply of thousands of crores to the rejected company in 8 states, got water supply tender work done at 40% higher rate than the standard price,” claimed Singh.

However, the UP minister refuted the charges. In a press conference, Mahendra Singh said that the government has not floated any tender for the supply of pipes. “I want to tell you in the capacity of minister of Uttar Pradesh government, the UP government has not done any tender for supply of pipes. Any work in Uttar Pradesh is being done through Engineering Procurement and Construction Mode. And you must be knowing that in the EPC, procurement and construction – both are included. The company which gets the tender, purchases the materials and does construction. Companies are free to purchase from any source. The UP government cannot force a company to purchase pipes from a certain company,” said Mahendra Singh.

Singh also said that he doesn’t know from where the MP (Sanjay Singh) got the figure of Rs 1.2 lakh crore and the UP government is carrying out the said work in the Bundelkhand region for a cost of Rs 15,000 crore and for the rest of the parts of the state, the DPR is being prepared.

The minister also cited a letter by the Himachal and Jharkhand governments to claim that the work done by the company in question is ‘satisfactory’. However, Sanjay Singh held another press conference and asked why the minister is defending a black-listed company.