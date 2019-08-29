AAP alleges internal rift in Delhi BJP for Chief Minister post, opposition leaders hit back

The BJP has hit back at the AAP and said that effort to ‘divide and rule’ won’t work.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed in-fighting among the BJP’s Delhi unit leaders for being projected as the CM for the February next year’s assembly elections. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP leaders are sacrificing public interest in the desperation to become the CM and obstructing the government’s schemes.

He said that since CM Arvind Kejriwal announced regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the opposition BJP has been trying to take credit for it.

“Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta and Vijay Goel take turns in organising programmes to take credit. The reality is that the BJP leaders are embroiled in a fight over who will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate,” Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that a number of battles going on between BJP leaders for the post of Chief Minister. Taking a dig on the BJP leaders, he said that these people are not able to decide who will run which program in the national capital. Sometimes Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, he said, goes to unauthorised colonies, sometimes Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta goes somewhere. He noted that BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel had announced to host a conference at the Talkatora Stadium to woo the people living in unauthorised colonies, but later cancelled it.

“In the race to take credit, BJP leaders are constantly working against the people of Delhi,” he charged the saffron party.

Singh also accused the BJP of reacting “negatively” to announcements made by the Delhi government. He said that the BJP first opposed free water policy, free travel for women and now opposing the registry for unauthorised colonies.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back at the AAP and said that effort to ‘divide and rule’ won’t work.

“Divide and rule won’t work now. Nakampanthi gave punishment to Delhi for 54 months. Delhi won’t forgive them and now Delhi will go with Narendra Modi and witness development. No patriot is with AAP. Everyone has seen your frustration to ally with traitors in the Lok Sabha elections,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel suggested AAP leaders to focus on their own party and rubbished Sanjay Singh’s claims of divide in Delhi unit. Another Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi said that Kejriwal’s gimmicks won’t work anymore and that party has lost the plot in Delhi.