AAP alleges corruption in Uttar Pradesh Education Ministry; PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi also on list

Basic Education Minister in Yogi Adityanath government, Satish Dwivedi has been under fire from opposition.

Continuing its attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged corruption in the basic education department of Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference today, Sanjay Singh alleged that Rs 9 crore was withdrawn from the funds meant for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at a time when these schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “You will be surprised to know. Between 11th February and 31st March, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya, which is for girls belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, backward class and for educating the children belonging to deprived classes, was closed due to the COVID pandemic. But during this period, money was withdrawn to provide the meal, fruits, vegetables, milk, soaps, oil, stationery to the students who were not even present in the closed schools,” claimed Singh.

He said that at a time when poor people of the state were struggling and losing their lives due to the pandemic, the scam took place under Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi. Sanjay Singh claimed that Rs 9 crore were withdrawn from the schools’ funds despite the zero presence of students.

“Rs 84 lakh were withdrawn in Bareily, Rs 74 lakh in Bijnor, Rs 68 lakh in Devariya, Rs 31 lakh in Fatehpur, Rs 18 lakh in Ghaziabad, Rs 96 lakh in Gonda, Rs 31 lakh in Kashi Ram Nagar, Rs 23 lakh in Mau, Rs 26 lakh in Meerut, Rs 39 lakh in Muradabad, Rs 76 lakh in Pratapgarh, Rs 63 lakh in Rae Bareily, Rs 38 lakh in Sant Kabir Nagar, Rs 26 lakh in Shravasti, Rs 46 lakh in Sonbhadra, Rs 44 lakh in Sultanpur, Rs 47 lakh in Unnao, and Rs 37 lakh in Prime Minister’s constituency Varanasi,” he said reading a letter sent to the Basic Education Officials by Director-General, Education.

मंत्री सतीश द्विवेदी के विभाग का बड़ा कारनामा कस्तूरबा गांधी विद्यालय में बच्चियों की उपस्थिति शून्य लेकिन फिर भी 18 ज़िले में भोजन और स्टेशनरी के नाम पर निकाल लिये गये 9 करोड़ रु योगी जी मंत्री अधिकारी जेल जाएँगे या सब ठंडे बस्ते में। pic.twitter.com/je5LNVcdBT — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 31, 2021

He claimed that Satish Dwivedi is the Minister in-charge of Sonbhadra and money was withdrawn in this district as well.

Satish Dwivedi has been under attack by the opposition in recent weeks after it came to light that his brother was given a government teacher posting while several underpaid land deals surfaced in the name of his mother and brother.

23 लाख 61 हज़ार की ज़मीन 8 लाख में चाहिये तो आदित्यनाथ सरकार में मंत्री बन जाइये।

ये ज़मीन मंत्री सतीश द्विवेदी ने अपने माता जी के नाम ख़रीदी है।

आदित्यनाथ जी आपकी सरकार तो बहुत सख़्त है लॉकडाउन तोड़ने पर सब्ज़ी वाले को पीटकर मार देती है।

क्या ये भ्रष्ट मंत्री आपको नही दिखता? pic.twitter.com/U3FoYaNbm2 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 28, 2021

“If you want a land of Rs 23 lakh 61 thousand for just Rs 8 lakhs, then become a minister in the Adityanath government. Minister Satish Dwivedi has bought this land in the name of his mother. Adityanath ji, your government is very strict and it beats the vegetable seller to death for breaking the lockdown. Don’t you see this corrupt minister?” said Sanjay Singh sharing the alleged land deal document.

He also shared another land purchase document claiming that Satish Dwivedi’s brother has bought land worth Rs 20 lakh 86 thousand for just Rs 12 lakhs.

बेसिक शिक्षा मंत्री सतीश द्विवेदी के ज़मीन घोटाले की शिकायत लोकायुक्त से की मंत्री के एक और भाई अनिल कुमार का कारनामा 20 लाख 86 हज़ार की ज़मीन 12 लाख में ख़रीदी इनका व्यवसाय कृषि है ज़ाहिर सी बात है मंत्री के भाई हैं तो किसानी में फ़ायदा हुआ ही होगा। pic.twitter.com/cu062BvgLy — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 31, 2021

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the basic education minister himself are yet to respond to these allegations.