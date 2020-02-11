Aam Aadmi Party wins Twitter after landslides in Assembly Election; check tweets to win over netizens

Ever since the campaign started for the Delhi Assembly elections, all the political parties have made its presence felt on social media. Aam Aadmi Party tried its hands too, from creating memes featuring Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari to showcase him dancing on Kejriwal’s campaign song ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’.

On Tuesday, when AAP swept the assembly polls to push the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a distant second spot and reinstate Arvind Kejriwal as the next CM of Delhi for third consecutive time, the party’s social media handle won netizens’ praise too. The party’s official twitter handle used not more than three words from the iconic Shahrukh Khan’s movie ‘ Chak De India’ to reveal the ‘emotions’ pouring in AAP’s ranks. The tweet has attracted 3700 retweets and 16,600 likes till now from its followers.

The official handle didn’t leave Aamir Khan’s fans disappointed either by posting the iconic ‘Hum Jeet Gaye’ scene on Twitter.

The Laagan tweet has garnered 461 retweets and 2300 likes till now. The hit Twitter handle has also introduced a ‘mini muffler man’ who was seen celebrating the party’s landslide win in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The Twitter handle also gathered traction from Twitter users when they shared a meme depicting the stress on the counting day on Tuesday. The party didn’t leave any opportunity to look religious by posting a scene from the Lagan movie song ‘O Palanhare’ on Monday night.