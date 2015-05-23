​​ ​
  3. Aam Aadmi Party to hold ‘Jan Samvad’ to celebrate 100 days of Arvind Kejriwal govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a 'Jan Samvad' at the Central Park in New Delhi's Connaught Place on Monday as the Aam Aadmi Party Government completes 100 days in power.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2015 2:49 PM

Kejriwal, who has had a very public spat on administrative matters with Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, has accused the NDA Government at the Centre of trying to run Delhi through the backdoor.

He has also criticised the Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) notification clarifying distribution of powers between the Lieutenant Governor’s office and the office of the Delhi Chief Minister, saying

it reflects BJP’s nervousness about his party’s anti-corruption efforts.

The Delhi Government has now sought legal opinion on the MHA notification.

This latest fracas was preceded by the expulsion of senior AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan from the party following a very public tussle between them and Kejriwal supporters.

Tags: Aam Aadmi PartyArvind Kejriwal
  1. S
    samsingh rawat
    May 23, 2015 at 10:54 pm
    Good job has done by AAP within 100 days, still people like kejriwal. the reason is that he is doing all efforts for the welfare of public.
