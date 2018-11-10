Aam Aadmi Party to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana next year: Report

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming to score high in the Lok Sabha polls slated for next year. The party has announced that it will contest independently on all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The report added that party will, however, field its candidates on selected seats in other states.

“We will contest on all seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in the 2019 polls,” Gopal Rai who is a Minister in Kejriwal-led Cabinet said.

The party has already announced candidates for five of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and in-charges for 6 of the 7 parliamentary seats in Delhi. The five candidates who will enter the fray on AAP’s ticket from Punjab include sitting MPs Bhagwant Mann (Sangrur) and Sadhu Singh (Faridkot). The three others are Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar), Ravjot Singh (Hoshiarpur) and Narinder Singh Shergill (Anandpur Sahib).

Quoting party leaders, the HT report said that decision on fielding candidates in 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana will be taken soon.

Rai, who is also the AAP’s Delhi unit convener, said that announcement of candidates for other states will be made depending on the organisational structure and local conditions.

The Aam Aadmi Party had in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls fielded 432 candidates but won only 5. It had fielded candidates across all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 48 seats in West Bengal, 40 seats in Bihar, 13 in Punjab, 10 in Haryana and 7 in Delhi.

During Bathinda visit in October, Kejriwal had said that the AAP will contest all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab own. “We will fight on all Lok Sabha seats from the state, we will not enter into any tie-up with anyone,” he said.

Currently, the AAP has 66 MLAs in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi quota and four Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab. With 22 MLAs in Punjab, the AAP is also the principal opposition party in the state.