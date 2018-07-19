Aakash Chopra paid 7 lac for a meal, posted the bill on Twitter – Users stunned!

In the tweet, Chopra said that he paid nearly 7 lac for a meal!

This tweet by cricket commentator and former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is going massively viral on Twitter. Chopra had posted this tweet on July 15. In the tweet, Chopra said that he paid nearly 7 lac for a meal! “Paid nearly 7 Lac for a meal ???????????????? Welcome to Indonesia ????????????,” Aakash Chopra wrote in a tweet with the pic of the bill. In almost no time, the tweet went viral. Many users were stunned after seeing the bill of 7 lac.

Paid nearly 7 Lac for a meal ???????????????? Welcome to Indonesia ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LYySPXPN3c — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 15, 2018

Reacting to the viral tweet, one user wrote, “Translates to approx. 3500 in Indian rupees :)”

Replying to the user’s tweet, Chopra wrote, “That’s correct.”

Another user wrote, “Akash bhai sorry to say….but this post not suitable to u bcz u r always been a good analyst…So u have to analyse money exchange before u post….bdw for your commentary 100% …love.” “Thoda fun and laughter is also important dost,” Chopra replied.

Thoda fun and laughter is also important dost ???????? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 16, 2018

In Indonesia, One Indian Rupee is equal to 210 Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) and that’s why his bill is nearly Rs 3500 i.e. nearly 7 lac Indonesian Rupiah.