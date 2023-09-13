scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary booked by Karnataka Police for ‘conspiring to disrupt communal harmony’

Sudhir Chaudhary was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly promoting enmity between groups by the Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru.

Written by India News Desk
Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary booked by Karnataka Police for ‘conspiring to disrupt communal harmony’
While Sudhir Chaudhary is accused number one in the case, the chief editor and the organiser of Aaj Tak are accused number two and three respectively.

The Karnataka Police has booked journalist and news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary of Aaj Tak for “conspiring to disrupt communal harmony” by allegedly spreading misinformation about a commercial vehicle subsidy scheme for religious minorities in the state.

Chaudhary was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly promoting enmity between groups by the Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru, based on a complaint filed by an official of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation.

The Hindi TV news channel ran a show on Monday claiming that the ‘Swavalambi Sarathi’ scheme by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation is only being provided for minorities and not for Hindus, the FIR said, Indian Express reported.

Also Read

Also Read: ‘Karnataka not in a position to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu’: DK Shivakumar

“The show claimed that the scheme meted injustice to poor Hindus in the state” and “conspired to disturb communal harmony in the state,” according to the FIR.

While Chaudhary is accused number one in the case, the chief editor and the organiser of Aaj Tak are accused number two and three respectively.

After the show was aired on the channel on September 11, the Karnataka government threatened legal action against the anchor for deliberately spreading misinformation on government schemes. The schemes offered subsidies for members of the minority community to buy commercial vehicles.

An advertisement published in a newspaper about the scheme had also triggered a row as BJP MPs alleged that the scheme highlighted ‘minority appeasement’ under Congress rule.

Also Read: Karnataka government to launch a platform for MSMEs to access fintech firms: M.B Patil

On its part, the state government maintained the scheme has been in existence for several years under different development corporations meant for the welfare of various communities. Similar schemes existed for other groups too, the government said, adding that the subsidy scheme for minorities existed even under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule.

Karnataka IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge had posted on X after the show was aired, saying it was “deliberate & malicious” and that the government would take necessary action.

The decision to file an FIR against the anchor was criticised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who accused the Karnataka government of going on a “witch-hunt” against the anchor for asking legitimate questions about the implementation of a government scheme.

“This state led witch-hunt is a direct assault on the freedom of press. Whether it’s political opponents or independent media that asks uncomfortable questions, the Congress Govt is going after everyone by abusing the law,” Surya said in a post on X.

What is the scheme?

In an advertisement, the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation promised a subsidy of 50 per cent on vehicle value or up to Rs 3 lakh to people from religious minorities with a household income less than Rs 4.5 lakh to purchase commercial vehicles.

Also Read: ‘Questions for my dear friend Shivakumar’, Pradhan quizzes Karnataka Dy CM for scrapping NEP

As per the eligibility criteria for the scheme, an applicant is eligible to apply for its benefits only if he/she or their family members have not availed benefits of any other scheme in the last five years, except the Airavatha Scheme of the Dr Ambedkar Development Corporation Limited.

In Karnataka, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Parsis are classified as religious minorities.

More Stories on
Karnataka

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 13:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS