Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary booked by Karnataka Police for ‘conspiring to disrupt communal harmony’

The Karnataka Police has booked journalist and news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary of Aaj Tak for “conspiring to disrupt communal harmony” by allegedly spreading misinformation about a commercial vehicle subsidy scheme for religious minorities in the state.

Chaudhary was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly promoting enmity between groups by the Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru, based on a complaint filed by an official of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation.

The Hindi TV news channel ran a show on Monday claiming that the ‘Swavalambi Sarathi’ scheme by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation is only being provided for minorities and not for Hindus, the FIR said, Indian Express reported.

“The show claimed that the scheme meted injustice to poor Hindus in the state” and “conspired to disturb communal harmony in the state,” according to the FIR.

While Chaudhary is accused number one in the case, the chief editor and the organiser of Aaj Tak are accused number two and three respectively.

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा मेरे ख़िलाफ़ FIR की जानकारी मिली।

सवाल का जवाब FIR ?

वो भी ग़ैर ज़मानती धाराओं के साथ।

यानी गिरफ़्तारी की पूरी तैयारी

मेरा सवाल ये था कि स्वावलंबी सारथी योजना में हिंदू समुदाय शामिल क्यों नहीं है ?

इस लड़ाई के लिए भी मैं तैयार हूँ।

अब अदालत… https://t.co/3loIh9rGNh — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) September 12, 2023

After the show was aired on the channel on September 11, the Karnataka government threatened legal action against the anchor for deliberately spreading misinformation on government schemes. The schemes offered subsidies for members of the minority community to buy commercial vehicles.

An advertisement published in a newspaper about the scheme had also triggered a row as BJP MPs alleged that the scheme highlighted ‘minority appeasement’ under Congress rule.

On its part, the state government maintained the scheme has been in existence for several years under different development corporations meant for the welfare of various communities. Similar schemes existed for other groups too, the government said, adding that the subsidy scheme for minorities existed even under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule.

Karnataka IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge had posted on X after the show was aired, saying it was “deliberate & malicious” and that the government would take necessary action.

The decision to file an FIR against the anchor was criticised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who accused the Karnataka government of going on a “witch-hunt” against the anchor for asking legitimate questions about the implementation of a government scheme.

“This state led witch-hunt is a direct assault on the freedom of press. Whether it’s political opponents or independent media that asks uncomfortable questions, the Congress Govt is going after everyone by abusing the law,” Surya said in a post on X.

What is the scheme?

In an advertisement, the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation promised a subsidy of 50 per cent on vehicle value or up to Rs 3 lakh to people from religious minorities with a household income less than Rs 4.5 lakh to purchase commercial vehicles.

As per the eligibility criteria for the scheme, an applicant is eligible to apply for its benefits only if he/she or their family members have not availed benefits of any other scheme in the last five years, except the Airavatha Scheme of the Dr Ambedkar Development Corporation Limited.

In Karnataka, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Parsis are classified as religious minorities.