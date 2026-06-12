The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday issued a statement on the ongoing investigation into last year’s Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Today also marks the first anniversary of the crash that claimed 260 lives. In the statement, AAIB said it has made “significant progress” in its probe and remains committed to a thorough, independent and evidence-based investigation.

The AAIB added that investigators have spent the past year conducting an extensive examination of all factors that may have contributed to the June 12 accident. “Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident,” the bureau said.

It added that the effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations. According to the AAIB, substantial progress has been achieved in analysing aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, as well as other evidence gathered during the investigation.

AAIB urges stakeholders to refrain from speculation

The AAIB said evidence collected so far is being examined through a comprehensive and integrated analytical process. Additional technical assessments and specialist examinations will continue wherever necessary to ensure that all conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis.

“The AAIB remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation,” the statement said.

“The sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability. Accordingly, AAIB urges all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress,” the statement read.

“Every aspect of the accident will be examined with the utmost care and diligence so that the findings and safety recommendations command the confidence of all stakeholders,” it said.

When is Air India crash’s final probe report expected?

The statement did not say anything about the date for the release of the final report of the accident. According to the international aviation rules, a final investigation report should be published within one year of an accident, if possible. However, if the investigators have to extend beyond that period, an interim statement is to be issued on the accident’s anniversary every year.

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Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed less than a minute after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025. The aircraft slammed into a medical college hostel, killing 241 passengers and crew members and 19 people on the ground. The accident marked the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since the aircraft entered commercial service.

A preliminary report released last year revealed that both engine fuel control switches moved almost simultaneously from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” seconds after takeoff, cutting off fuel supply and causing a catastrophic loss of thrust.

However, investigators stopped short of identifying what caused the switch movement and authorities have repeatedly cautioned against drawing conclusions before the final report is released.