Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea citing ‘miscommunication’ with lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, on Thursday withdrew his plea in a Delhi court due to miscommunication with his lawyer. Poonawala appeared before the court through video-conferencing and said he wished to withdraw the bail application, reported news agency PTI.

He had filed the plea on December 15.

Poonawala’s private advocate M S Khan informed the court that the bail application was moved because of “miscommunication” between him and the accused. Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said that the bail petition stood “dismissed as withdrawn and not pressed’.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Vasai-resideny Walkar’s body into over 30 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli. He then dumped the body parts across the national capital in several days over two-three months. Police claimed that he confessed to the murder.

Poonawala is currently in judicial custody, which ends tomorrow, December 23.

Earlier, Delhi Police had claimed that DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where she was allegedly killed had matched with that of her father, The Indian Express had reported.