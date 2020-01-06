Aaditya Thackeray condemns attack on JNU students

Published: January 6, 2020 8:51:28 AM

Thackeray, who handles the Youth Affairs portfolio among others, demanded stern action against the "goons" who attacked them.

Aaditya Thackeray, jnu protestsAaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray condemned the attack on students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Sunday evening.

“The violence and brutality faced by students, while protesting, is worrisome. Be it Jamia, be it JNU. Students mustn’t face brutal force! Let them be!,” he tweeted.

“These goons must face action. They must be brought to time-bound and swift justice,” he further said. PTI ND

