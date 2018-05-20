Aadhaar alert! Unique identity number, PAN mandatory for customs broker licence; details here

The revenue department has made unique identity number Aadhaar and PAN mandatory for persons seeking a customs broker licence.

The revenue department has made unique identity number Aadhaar and PAN mandatory for persons seeking a customs broker licence, according to a notification. ‘Customs broker’ is a person licensed to act as an agent on behalf of importer/exporter for transaction of business relating to entry or departure of conveyances or goods at any customs station, including audit.

According to the Customs Brokers Licensing Regulations, 2018, notified by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) recently, an applicant seeking to get a licence for customs broker should hold Aadhaar as well as PAN card. The Directorate General of Performance Management, as per the regulations, in the month of April of every year invites applications for conducting examination and subsequent grant of licence to act as customs broker. The licence issued under the regulations is valid for 10 years.

A broker is obliged to verify identity of the client and functioning at the declared address by using “reliable, independent, authentic documents, data or information”. The regulations further said that a customs broker should hire only those persons who have at least passed 12th standard and possess Aadhaar.