Very dangerous situation between India and Pakistan: Donald Trump

By: | Updated: February 23, 2019 10:19 AM

The president also said that the US has improved ties with Pakistan and the work is on to hold meetings with Pakistani leaders.

trump, pulwama attack, india pakistan, JeM, masoor azhar, imran khan, narendra, modi, donald trump, us national security policy, india, pakistan, afghanistan“India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people in the attack. I can understand that too,” Trump said. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the present situation between India and Pakistan is “very, very bad”. Trump added that his administration was in touch with both sides and also hoped that hostilities would end soon in the Valley, PTI reported.

Trump said to the media at the Oval Office, “Right now between Pakistan and India, there is a very, very bad situation. A very dangerous situation. We would like to see it (hostilities) stop. A lot of people were just killed. We want to see it just stop. We are very much involved in that.

The American president said that in response to questions posed to him on February terrorist attack in Pulwama district in south Kashmir in which over 40 CRPF jawans had died. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) took responsibility for the deadly attack in Pulwama.

While adding that his administration was in talks to authorities in both neighboring countries, Trump said that India is looking at something very strong and that the country just lost almost 50 men in the Pulwama attack.

He added, “I can understand that too.”

The president said that it was going to be a “very, very delicate balance between India and Pakistan as there are a lot of problems between India and Pakistan because of what happened recently.

The president also said that the US has improved ties with Pakistan and the work is on to hold meetings with Pakistani leaders.

However, Trump added that he had stopped giving Pakistan the USD 1.3-billion that US government would often pay Pakistan. During this, his administration may hold some meetings with Pakistan which was earlier taking strong advantage of the United States under its other presidents. He said the reason why he stopped the payment was because the country was not helping the US the way it was expected of them.

Trump was addressing reporters post his meeting with a visiting Chinese trade delegation which was led by Vice Premier Liu.

Over 40 CRPF men were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. India has launched a major diplomatic attack against the neighbouring nation, and slamming Pakistan’s key role in using terrorism as an instrument of its state policy.

