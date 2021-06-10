‘A slap on party’s face’: Jitin Prasada’s BJP shift rattles Congress leaders

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said that Jitin Prasada had a future in the Congress party as well.

Jitin Prasada’s decision to desert the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party has rattled senior Congress leaders. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat termed it a “slap on Congress party’s face”. He also expressed surprise over Jitin Prasada’s remark terming Congress a regional party.

“Jitin Prasada joining BJP is like a big slap on our face. It is sad and disheartening. I’m surprised that he called Congress a regional party and joined the party against which his family fought,” said Harish Rawat.

Jitin Prasada joining BJP is like a big slap on our face. It is sad & disheartening. I'm surprised that he called Congress a regional party & joined the party against which his family fought: Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/luSfbnZ9Ma — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Former Union Minister Milind Deora said that Congress must reclaim its position as India’s big tent party. “I believe in @INCIndia as a party that can & must reclaim its position as India’s big tent party. We still have a strong bench that if empowered & optimally utilised, can deliver. I only wish that several of my friends, peers & valued colleagues hadn’t left us,” said Deora.

I believe in @INCIndia as a party that can & must reclaim its position as India’s big tent party. We still have a strong bench that if empowered & optimally utilised, can deliver. I only wish that several of my friends, peers & valued colleagues hadn’t left us. — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) June 9, 2021

Sanjay Jha, former Congress spokesperson and a vocal supporter of the Congress dissenters group G-23, said it’s a loss for the Congress, but had he been in Amit Shah’s place, he would have done the same.

“Jitin Prasad is BJP’s gain, Congress’s loss. Period. I just spoke to him recently; Jitin is a gentleman, genial and generous-hearted. You can’t blame the BJP for picking up disgruntled leaders from the Congress. If I was Amit Shah I would do the same. That’s politics,” said Sanjay Jha.

Jitin Prasad is BJP's gain, Congress's loss. Period. I just spoke to him recently; Jitin is a gentleman, genial and generous-hearted. You can't blame the BJP for picking up disgruntled leaders from the Congress. If I was Amit Shah I would do the same. That's politics. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 9, 2021

In another tweet, he said that when there is anti-incumbency against the BJP government, the Congress should have been the hunter. “With anti-incumbency building up against the government, in a normal world, the Congress should have been the hunter, the poacher,” he said, adding that clearly, there is a problem with the party.

Taking a swipe at the party’s stand, Jha said, “If your girlfriend walks out on you with your best rival, look in the mirror. Don’t blame her”.

If your girlfriend walks out on you with your best rival, look in the mirror. Don't blame her. ???? — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 9, 2021

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said that Jitin Prasada had a future in the Congress party as well. “Jaane wale jaate rehte hain (Those who want to leave, keep leaving), we can’t stop them. It was his decision. He also had a future in the Congress Party. However, it is unfortunate,” said Mallikarjun Kharge.