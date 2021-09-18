A political party got fever after record 2.5 crore vaccination: PM Modi’s swipe at Congress

I am witnessing it for the first time that after over 2.5 crore people received vaccines yesterday, a political party got fever, said PM Modi.

India has created a record yesterday by administering over 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs yesterday. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interacting with health care workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination programme when he took a swipe at the opposition Congress by saying that ‘Kal raat ko 12 baje ke baad ek political party to reaction aaya hai, unka bukhaar chadh gaya hai’. Congress has been cornering the Modi government over vaccine availability and its pace.

“…Neither I am a scientist nor a doctor. We have heard that when a vaccine is given, then one or two people develop reactions, they get fever and it’s even said that if too much fever comes, then the mental balance deteriorates, doctors say. I don’t have much knowledge. But I want to know, when the country’s medical fraternity, frontline workers, corona warriors administered over 2.5 crore vaccines to people yesterday, if any one of them have developed any reaction, we may have heard. But I am witnessing it for the first time that after over 2.5 crore people received vaccines yesterday, and after midnight, a political party developed reaction, they developed fever, can there be any logic behind it,” said PM Modi in Hindi while interacting with Dr Nitin Dhupdale of Goa.

Watch from 16.35 minutes onward to listen to PM Modi’s jibe at Congress:

Prime Minister also said that everyone’s eyes were stuck on the CoWin dashboard yesterday. “Over 15 lakh vaccine doses were administered every hour, over 36,000 doses were administered every minute and over 425 people were vaccinated every second,” he shared.

Notably, reacting to yesterday’s record vaccination, Rahul Gandhi today said, “Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations. This pace is what our country needs.”

The Congress even linked the record vaccination to PM Modi’s birthday. “BJP ruled states — UP, MP, Guj & Kar — “perform” on the PM’s birthday and vaccinate many times the daily average. On other days, they are “non-performing” states. I wish the PM celebrated his birthday every day,” said former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

BJP ruled states — UP, MP, Guj & Kar — “perform” on the PM’s birthday and vaccinate many times the daily average. On other days, they are “non-performing” states. I wish the PM celebrated his birthday every day. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2021

J&K Congress said that vaccination drives are an event for BJP.