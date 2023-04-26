PM Modi pays last respects to five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh, calls death “a personal loss”

Described the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as a “personal loss”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences saying that he had led the state through crucial times.

The PM reached Chandigarh on Wednesday to pay his last respects to the five-time CM who died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday at the age of 95. Wearing a saffron headscarf, the PM after paying his final tributes, sat with the family members of Badal.

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Also Read End of an era: Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

In a series of tweets, posting pictures of Modi with Badal, the PM said, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.”

The PM added, “Shri Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers.”

ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਦਿਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ। ਉਹ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤ, ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਕਮਾਲ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਨੇਤਾ ਸਨ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਇਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਲਈ ਅਣਥੱਕ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾਜ਼ੁਕ ਸਮਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਜ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ। pic.twitter.com/JuIyf0IBeT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

Condolences poured in for the former union minister from politicians cutting across party lines.

On Wednesday, the mortal remains of Badal was taken to the SAD party office in Chandigarh, where flower petals were showered on the ambulance which carried him.

Also Read Take decisions in national interest, PM Modi to civil servants

The state government has announced a public holiday on Thursday in his honour. All government offices, educational institutions, and banks in the state will remain closed as a mark of respect to the departed leader. The Central Government also declared two days of national mourning following his demise.

His last rites will be held on Thursday at his ancestral village at Badal in Mukhtsar district. The cremation ceremony is expected to be attended by a large number of people, including political leaders, and dignitaries in the state.