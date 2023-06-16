A milky war: Kerala opposes sale of Nandini milk

Milk war hots up again. This time between Karnataka and Kerala with Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) opposing the sale of Nandini dairy products in the state.

Going one step ahead, Milma also sought an intervention by the National Dairy Development Board, in an attempt to protect its home grown brand.

Kerala Minister of Animal Husbandry, J Chinchu Rani, said the state will file a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, Rani said that before entering Kerala, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) should have taken permission from the authorities.

“We will file a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board”, she said, adding that the quality of Nandini milk is poor and urged the people of Kerala to consume Milma milk.

Karnataka’s homegrown brand Nandini has opened several milk parlours in the Left-ruled state, including in Malappuram and Kochi, and has expansion plans to other areas. Nandini products are also sold in supermarkets in major cities in Kerala.

KS Mani, chairman of Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, said that he would raise the issue during the upcoming board of directors meeting of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India.

Incidentally, Nandini costs a couple of rupees more per litre than Nandini.

Also, the Kerala milk body has bought Nandini milk whenever there was a milk shortage in the state.

As per media reports, Mani first wrote to the Karnataka milk federation in December, stating that this is not correct, unethical, but his concerns were not addressed.

KS Mani stated that it goes against moral principles for milk federations in the country to deviate from established routines and practices, adding, milk federations should work not just for commercial interests but for the welfare of dairy farmers in their state.

Stating that Amul’s decision to enter Karnataka was not ethical, he, however, asserted that Nandini had no moral standing to oppose the former’s entry into Karnataka market.

Setting aside Kerala’s objections, Karnataka Minister of Cooperation Kyathasandra N. Rajanna

Said that it is just competition and there is nothing “unethical” about it.

“This is a democratic country. A federation of states. So anybody can go anywhere and in the entire country they can sell. It is not unethical. It is competition. Competition is healthy,” he told NDTV.