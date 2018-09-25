A midnight car chase, an arrest and massive seizure of 400 kg cannabis worth Rs 60 lakh – How drama unfolded in Chennai

The seizure, however, did involve a little drama. (Representational photo: IE)

In a major seizure in Tamil Nadu, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday recovered around 400 kg of cannabis (ganja) in Chennai following a car chase by the agency sleuths. The NCB, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle at Karanodai toll plaza in the night and a search led to the seizure of the ganja, which was kept hidden under fishing nets and plywood sheets.

The seizure, however, did involve a little drama. According to a report by The Hindu, at around 10 pm on Sunday, the NCB personnel tried to halt a car that hit the barrier and sped away towards Red Hills. This resulted in a car chase that ended abruptly as the driver lost control of the car and rammed it at a median at the Tiruvallur Kootu Road Junction.

While the sleuths managed to catch hold of the driver, another person in the car fled the scene. “We caught Chelladurai, 44, of Theni. He had spent 10 years in prison in connection with a burglary case,” the daily quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The 44-year old man was allegedly smuggling the narcotic from the Andhra-Odisha border. According to the official, one more person was present in the vehicle, but managed to escape the scene. The arrested man has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

According to news agency PTI, the accused has admitted to have procured the contraband from the Andhra-Odisha border. He was smuggling it from Visakhapatnam to Theni.

Seizure of the drug is quite high in the region, with officials saying the current seizure as the second highest in the year. The region has witnessed several ganja seizures in the past as well.

In 2016, over 100 kg of ganja was seized from Chennai-Tiruchi Cholan express train. In August this year, around 200 kg of ganja was seized by the NCB on the Andhra-Tamil Nadu highway near Chennai. In the same month, a woman was arrested in Chennai after the police seized 60 kg of ganja from her at a city bus stand.

The NCB is the apex coordinating agency and functions as an enforcement agency through its zones and subzones located in different cities of the country. It was formed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

India is a signatory to various conventions that deal with the narcotics across the world. India has signed the Single Convention on Narcotics Drugs, 1961, Conventions on Psychotropic Substances, 1971 and the UN Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, 1988.