‘A Maharaja’s Ambition’: Jyotiraditya Scindia reminded of ‘1857 Sepoy Mutiny’ in no-holds-barred attack by Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress in March and joined the BJP after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth. (File PTI)

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on former leader Jyotiraditya Scindia over a month after his decision to switch from the Congress to the BJP along with his supporters that led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan have come down heavily on the politician, with the latter reminding the Gwalior royalty of the alleged acts by his forefathers that led to the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 ending unsuccessfully.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, Jaivardhan referred to the 1857 uprising against the British to say: ‘Had the ambition of a Maharaj not come in the way, India would have attained freedom in 1857.” Without naming the Scindia family, Jaivardhan who was a minister in the Nath government, said, “On this day, the torch of the country’s first Independence struggle was lit from Meerut. Had the ambition of a Maharaja not come in the way, then the immortal sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Bahadur Shah Zafar, Rani Laxmibai, Tatya Tope and our freedom fighters would have written independence history in 1857 itself.”

His tweet sought to remind Scindia that Rani Laxmibai had gone to the then Maharaja of Gwalior to join the uprising against the British but he declined. Historians accuse the Scindia dynasty of joining hands with the British to scuttle the sepoy mutiny which started on May 10 in 1857. When Scindia was in the Congress, even BJP leaders including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan targetted him using references to the alleged treacherous acts by his forefathers.

Scindia’s rebellion brought down the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in March. Twenty two MLAs resigned from the Congress government after Scindia joined the BJP and later nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Scindia was demanding a Rajya Sabha berth from the Congress but he was denied the same. Scindia had lost the traditional family seat of Guna in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Earlier, Digvijaya had accused Scindia of fobbing off relief supplies by Reliance Foundation as that of Scindia Foundation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s.

“Maharaj, your ancestors have left behind riches. You run many private trusts and relief could have been provided through them. How far is it justified to remove the Reliance Foundation tag (on relief material) and replace it with Scindia Foundation and use yours and Modiji’s photograph,” he asked in a tweet.

The opposition Congress too slammed Scindia. The party shared a video claiming that he got his supporters remove the tag of Reliance Foundation from relief rations sent by the company and replaced it with tags which had his and PM Modi’s photos.

“Chindi-chori of Reliance relief materials. Reliance Relief Fund sent materials and rations to Ashoknagar district, Scindia pasted his photo and became the fake donor,” it tweeted. Ashoknagar is a part of the Guna Lok Sabha constituency.

Although Scindia has not replied so far, his spokesman and BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi said that those attacking his philanthropic work during the crisis should tell the world what they have done. “The Scindia family has always provided relief to people during crises. He had spoken to Reliance Foundation. It’s true he distributed their relief material but he also distributed his own relief material in many parts of MP. The charge that the tags were replaced is not true,” he said.