A good story is the most powerful counter to attempts to muzzle media freedom: Viveck Goenka

He cited the example of a tweet by home minister Rajnath Singh in the aftermath of a militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims in July 2017.

A good story which is told fairly and accurately is the most powerful counter to those who try to muzzle the freedom of press, Viveck Goenka, Chairman of The Express Group said.

He was talking at the 13th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in New Delhi on Friday. Twenty nine journalists were awarded Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism by home minister Rajnath Singh.

“Good journalism is its own reward,” he said while talking about the dangers to the freedom of press from a range of sources.

Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards are given to journalists from print, digital and broadcast mediums every year for showing extraordinary character and courage in doing stories in dangerous or difficult circumstances.

Addressing a gathering of eminent personalities, Mr Goenka said the ability to listen to the voices of anger without being provoked was a key attribute of good journalism.

Also read: Ramnath Goenka Awards highlights: There should not be any sensationalism in news, says Rajnath Singh

He cited the example of a tweet by home minister Rajnath Singh in the aftermath of a militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims in July 2017. The attack had claimed eight lives, creating a tense situation in the state. Home minister Rajnath Singh stepped in and tweeted: “The people of Kashmir had strongly condemned the attack and this showed that the spirit of Kashmiriat was very much alive.” The minister’s tweet immediately lowered the temperature, Mr Goenka said.

Also read: Sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism, says Rajnath Singh

Talking about the large number of new winners in 2017 RNG awards, Mr Goenka said it was evidence of the fact that good journalism was not in short supply. Twenty-three out 29 winners are first time winners. He appreciated the winners for their remarkable range of work.