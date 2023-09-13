scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

A day before Special Session of Parliament, Centre calls for all-party meeting on September 17

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the meeting will start at 4.30 PM.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
parliament
A Special Session of Parliament is being convened from September 18-22.

The Centre has called for an all-party meeting on September 17, a day before the Special Session of Parliament commences this month. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the meeting will start at 4.30 PM.

“Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email. Letter to follow,” Joshi wrote on X.

Also Read

In a surprise announcement, the union government said that a five-day Special Session of the Parliament was being convened from September 18-22, that will have five sittings. The agenda of it, however, is kept under wraps.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted the government’s decision: “Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September, having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament.”

The Session follows the G20 Summit which took place in the national capital on September 9-10.

More Stories on
Parliament

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 14:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS