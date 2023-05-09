PM Modi talks ‘Double Engine’, making Karnataka India’s Number 1 state’ in message to voters on poll eve

A day ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the people of the State, highlighting his party’s commitment to the state’s growth and development.

“You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me. In our ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal’, we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation. Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise its vision”, PM Modi said in his letter.

“India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a USD 1 trillion economy,” the letter read.

PM Modi further said, “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka has received over Rs 90,000 crore annually as foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government.”

PM Modi also said that the saffron party is committed to make Karnataka number one state in agriculture.

“The decisions taken by the Double Engine government to boost connectivity, Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business have built a strong foundation for Karnataka to become India’s Number 1 state,” he said.

For the May 10 elections, PM Modi addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows. The BJP has fielded 224 candidates across all the constituencies.

Curtains came down on the high decibel campaigning for the Assembly polls in Karnataka on Monday evening, setting the stage for the mega ballot battle on May 10.