A Day after ‘civil war’ warning, Mamata Banerjee meets LK Advani, Jaya Bachchan, other political leaders over NRC

A day after strongly slamming the Centre over the National Registration of Citizens (NRC) draft report in Assam, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met a number of political leaders during her three-day visit in Delhi to up the ante against the Narendra Modi government. After meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday over the issue, the West Bengal CM met BJP veteran LK Advani in the Parliament on Wednesday. Pointing out that it was a courtesy call she said, “Know Advani Ji for a long time. I met him and asked him about his health today”.

Mamata Banerjee, who yesterday warned of a ”çivil war’ on the issue also met Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. She is also slated to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal later in the day. “Assam is the border of our Bengal. It will affect us also. It is our neighbour, will we not raise our voice if our neighbor is unhappy?” she asked. The CM also met former PM HD Deve Gowda in the national capital.

During her meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the chief minister was assured that the NRC draft was published in accordance with the provisions of the Assam Accord. “The Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms @MamataOfficial met me today regarding publication of draft NRC. I told her that the draft NRC had been published in accordance with the provisions of Assam Accord and as per decisions taken in a tripartite meeting on February 05, 2005 between the Centre, State Government of Assam and All Assam Students Union to update NRC, 1951,” Singh tweeted.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, the West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier accused the party of resorting to ‘divide and rule’ policy in the country. “They are trying to divide people, there will be a bloodbath and civil war in the country,” she said, adding that “more than 40 lakhs people voted yesterday for the ruling party and suddenly today they have been made refugees in their own country,” she had said.

“I came here to talk on NRC. Submitted a list of 40 lakh people who had been left out. I have told him that his leadership is claiming that next NRC would be in Bengal. Who has given them that authority?,” she told reporters after meeting the home minister.

On Tuesday, she also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and MP Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule, apart from Ram Jethmalani, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha. Reaching out to senior BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha on the NRC issue in Assam, she said, “I have urged Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha as well to send a team to Assam to check the reality of National Register of Citizens (NRC)”.

In the meantime, while accusing Mamata Banerjee of inciting “hatred and tension”, the BJP’s youth wing has filed a complaint against her for remarks against NRC draft report in Assam.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Tuesday approached Naharkatia police station in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district after she warned the BJP that the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the NRC would lead to a “civil war”.

“You cannot just drive away people who have been staying here for 100, 200, 30 years… I am shocked to see how Indians became foreigners… shocked to see that even relatives of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have not made it to the NRC,” she had said.

An NRC draft report released in Assam today did not include nearly 40 lakh people leading to a war of words between Government and the Opposition.