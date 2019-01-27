90 per cent people in West Bengal getting rice at Rs 2 per kg, says Mamata Banerjee

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 8:25 PM

The Khadya Sathi scheme was inaugurated by the West Bengal chief minister on January 27, 2016. As per this scheme, almost 90 per cent of the states population, would get rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg.

Mamata Banerjee, Khadya Sathi Divas, food security , rs 2 kg rice in west bengal, West Bengal chief minister On Khadya Sathi Divas, Banerjee said said that her government has been providing special assistance to those in Jangalmahal and the Hills and Aila-affected areas including farmers of Singur along with tea garden workers as well as the Toto tribe.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said that at least 90 per cent people in the state are getting rice at Rs 2 per kg. On Khadya Sathi Divas, Banerjee said said that her government has been providing special assistance to those in Jangalmahal and the Hills and Aila-affected areas including farmers of Singur along with tea garden workers as well as the Toto tribe.

“Today is #KhadyaSathiDibas. We have ensured food security of 8.5 crore+ people of #Bangla who get rice at Rs 2/kg. We provide special assistance to those in Jangalmahal & Hill & Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers & the Toto tribe,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Also read| Inside Track: From Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in politics to Hardeep Puri’s performance as minister

The Khadya Sathi scheme was inaugurated by the West Bengal chief minister on January 27, 2016. As per this scheme, almost 90 per cent of the states population, would get rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg. Around 50 lakh more would get the same at half the market price.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 90 per cent people in West Bengal getting rice at Rs 2 per kg, says Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition