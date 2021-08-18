9 names cleared by Collegium for Supreme Court, India may get its first woman CJI in 2027

The names include that of B V Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court, who, if elevated, could become the first CJI of the country in 2027.
The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, is learned to have recommended nine names to the government on Tuesday for appointed as judges to the Supreme Court, The Indian Express reported. The names include that of B V Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court, who, if elevated, could become the first CJI of the country in 2027.
According to the report, the Collegium has recommended the names of two other woman judges – Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court.
