9 girls go missing from Sanskar Ashram shelter home in Delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia intervenes

By: | Updated: December 3, 2018 6:59 PM

Following the incident, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has directed Chief Secretary to suspend senior officers on DCW Chairperson's representation.

MANISH SISODIA, DELHI SHELTER HOME GIRLS MISSING, girls missing from delhi shelter home, shelter home delhi girl missing, girls missing from delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has directed Chief Secretary to suspend senior officers on DCW Chairperson’s representation.

9 girls have gone missing from Sanskar Ashram shelter home in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area. Following the incident, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has directed Chief Secretary to suspend senior officers on DCW Chairperson’s representation, news agency ANI has reported. News 18 Hindi reported that girls had gone missing between 1-2 December. An FIR has been registered in Delhi’s GTB Enclave area, the report said.

This was the second such incident reported on Monday. Earlier, an NGO-run shelter home was sealed in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district and two people, including its managing director, were arrested on allegations that the minor inmates there were sexually abused.

However, no accusation of any abuse has emerged in Delhi’s Sanskar Ashram so far.

