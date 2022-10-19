8Bit Creatives affirmed as the official talent partner for DreamHack 2022

8Bit Creatives has announced that the company will be the official talent partner for DreamHack 2022, the Indian esports festival. As per the company, this collaboration will be a unique experience for the fans as well as the industry who stand to interact and learn from the experts in the esports fraternity and grow with it.

DreamHack is a festival for the esports community where like-minded people get together and celebrate their passion for it, Akshat Rathee, co-founder, NODWIN Gaming, said. “We’ve put together an action-packed three-day itinerary at Hyderabad and will have on board our talent partner 8Bit Creatives who will help spread the word among our live audience and also to the world at large,” he added.

According to the company, 8Bit Creatives has been enriching the gaming ecosystem in India with its range of services that include talent management, representing gamers and creators, campaign curation and execution. The event brings together 8Bit Creatives creators, and esports players to allow esports fans to meet and engage with gaming celebrities and industry leaders, the company claimed.

NODWIN Gaming has been making waves since its entry into the market, Lokesh Jain, co-founder, 8Bit Creatives, stated. “We share similar beliefs of providing the best to our fans, and we are really excited to celebrate all the gaming fun at the event and revolutionise the esports market together,” he commented.

