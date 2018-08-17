80-year-old arrrested for allegedly molesting minor girl

Yunus Sayyed, resident of Ambivili, was booked under section 354 of IPC (molestation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said.(Representative image: Reuters)

An 80-year-old man from Kalyan in the district was today arrested for allegedly molesting a ten-year-old girl. Yunus Sayyed, resident of Ambivili, was booked under section 354 of IPC (molestation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said. Sayeed, who claimed to be spiritual healer, used to give `taveez’ (sacred thread).

He allegedly called the girl to his house on the pretext of giving her a taveez yesterday afternoon and molested her, police said. He was today arrested after the girl’s mother appoached police.