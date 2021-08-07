  • MORE MARKET STATS

80 crore Indians got free ration during coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi

By: |
August 07, 2021 12:35 PM

Stressing his government's 'vocal for local' initiative, Modi said Indians should buy handicraft items during the festival season to encourage those working in this sector.

Modi also said people should continue to wear masks, sanitize hands and maintain social distancing. (File image)

As many as 80 crore Indians got free ration during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

These include five crore people from Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, during a video interaction with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries from the state.

Describing the coronavirus pandemic as the biggest disaster faced by humanity in the last 100 years, Modi also said people should continue to wear masks, sanitize hands and maintain social distancing to check the spread of the virus.

“India gave the first priority to the poor, in its strategy to combat the crisis due to coronavirus. Be it Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana, we thought about food and employment of the poor from day one itself,” he said.

Stressing his government's 'vocal for local' initiative, Modi said Indians should buy handicraft items during the festival season to encourage those working in this sector.

