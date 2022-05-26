8 years of Modi Govt | Swachch Bharat to Ujjwala: Ten flagship schemes launched since 2014

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has completed eight years in power with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the tenure has been committed to good governance and welfare of the poor.

The Modi government, since it came to power on May 26, 2014, has started several flagship schemes aimed at providing direct benefits to the society, particularly the socio-economic backward class, in terms of financial and healthcare security.

Ayushman Bharat

In September 2018, Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat. It has been termed as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) strives to give free access to medical services to nearly 40 per cent of the population which covers around 50 crore people along with free primary, secondary and tertiary level medical care by providing a health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

The latest figures on Ayushman Bharat portal show that 17.35 crores person till date received Ayushman Bharat cards and 2.61 crores person availed the facility of hospital admissions.

PM Ujjwala Yojana

This flagship scheme was launched by PM Modi in May 2016 to shift people away from polluting cooking fuels and methods. This January, the government announced that it had given over 600 million LPG connection under the scheme.

During the launch of the scheme, the government had set a target of providing LPG connections to 5 crore women from below poverty line households. The scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories such as SC and ST communities with the target being revised to 8 crore.

Jan Dhan Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) — the National Mission for Financial Inclusion — completed seven years of implementation in August last year. It was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014.

Objectives of the government’s flagship scheme include ensuring access to financial products and services at an affordable cost. Benefits like scholarships, subsidies, pensions, and COVID relief funds are credited to the bank accounts, including Jan Dhan Accounts, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The total balance in over 44.23 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts was at Rs 1,50,939.36 crore at December end, 2021. As per the finance ministry data, of the total 44.23 crore accounts, 34.9 crore were with the public sector banks, 8.05 crore with regional rural banks, and the rest 1.28 crore with private sector banks.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the 145th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2014, in order to accelerate the efforts of achieving universal sanitation across the nation. Under the mission, villages, gram panchayats, districts, states and Union Territories declared themselves ODF, five years after the launch of the campaign, by virtue of construction of over 100 million toilets in rural India.

Under the mission, the central government claims to have built toilets in over 11.5 crore households. In the Budget 2022-23, the Centre allocated Rs 7,192 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) while Rs 1,41,678 crore has been earmarked to be spent between 2021 and 2026.

The PM had launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat mission in October last year, which envisions to make all cities ‘garbage free’, make all urban local bodies open defecation free and those with a population of less than 1 lakh as open defecation free, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

Under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

On January 1 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farmers across India as the 10th installment of the financial aid under the scheme.

Mudra Yojana

The PMMY is a scheme launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. These loans are classified as MUDRA loans under the PMMY. These loans are given by commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, cooperative banks, micro finance institutions and non-banking financial companies.

On April 8 this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said more than 34.42 crore beneficiaries have received Rs 18.60 lakh crore loan under the scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Launched in June 2015, the scheme aims to ensure “housing for all by 2022”. In her Budget speech in February 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced allocation of a whopping Rs 48,000 crore for completion of 80 lakh houses under the PMAY, both urban and rural, during the next fiscal year.

The government informed the Lok Sabha in April this year that over 1.15 crore houses have been sanctioned for construction under PMAY-Urban across the country.

PMJJBY and PMSBY

The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) were launched in 2015 with a view to enhancing the level of insurance penetration in the country and to provide insurance cover to common people, especially poor and the under-privileged sections of the society.

PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, while PMSBY offers accidental death or total permanent disability cover of Rs 2 lakh and permanent partial disability cover of Rs 1 lakh.

Make in India

Make in India scheme aims at encouraging companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in India and incentivise dedicated investments into manufacturing. The policy approach was to create a conducive environment for investments, develop a modern and efficient infrastructure, and open up new sectors for foreign capital. The initiative targeted 25 economic sectors for job creation and skill enhancement, and aimed “to transform India into a global design and manufacturing export hub.”

“Make in India” had three stated objectives:

to increase the manufacturing sector’s growth rate to 12-14% per annum;

to create 100 million additional manufacturing jobs in the economy by 2022;

to ensure that the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP is increased to 25% by 2022 (later revised to 2025).

Smart City Mission

The linchpin of the Modi government’s urban development plans, the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) is being implemented in 100 cities. The focus of the scheme includes affordable housing, multi-modal transport, waste and traffic management and smart governance.

In December 2021, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry extended the timelines for the implementation of Smart Cities Mission to June 2023 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an earlier deadline, the cities were expected to complete their projects within five years of being selected under the scheme.