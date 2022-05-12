8 years of Modi govt: BJP’s 15-day outreach to focus on minorities, ministers to take out ‘Vikas Teertha Yatra’

After holding deliberations and discussions for months, the BJP has prepared a mega fortnight-long programme which will involve a series of outreach programmes to mark the eight years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The nationwide outreach programme will begin on May 30 and continue till June 15 which will see participation of all party MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), ministers, MLAs, MLCs, office-bearers and workers from the national level to the booth level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda will also take part in the outreach programme that will showcase the government’s achievements and work done in these eight years.

The party has also planned to reach out to minority communities to “hold discussions” amid Opposition’s charge of minorities being targeted in BJP-ruled states, reported The Indian Express. Nadda has directed the party’s minority cells in every state to hold outreach programmes with the communities from June 6 to June 8.

In a booklet, sent to all the state units with guidelines and directions to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the BJP in power at the Centre, the central leadership has asked the “minority departments to go to the minority communities to explain the initiatives taken by the Modi government for them and make them aware of the programmes of the Centre for them”.

The 26-page booklet, titled as 8 Saal: Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan (8 Years: Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor), asks the party to organise various outreach programmes from May 30 to June 15, and convey to the people the works and schemes of the government as well as its achievements.

The BJP will launch an anthem, website and a pocket diary detailing the government’s works done in the past eight years as well as its achievements in various fields. The party leaders have been advised to use the hashtag #sevasushashangareebkalyan on social media while promoting the government’s works.

The ministers have been asked to take out “Vikas Teertha Yatra” while BJP chief ministers have been asked to release booklets detailing the programmes and achievements of the state governments.